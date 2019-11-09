Fox had 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block during Sacramento's 121-109 win at Atlanta on Friday night.

Fox has committed 12 turnovers over his last two games and that's an area where he needs to improve soon -- the second-year guard has committed at least three turnovers in every single game this season. That said, he remains a productive asset for Sacramento, scoring in double digits while dishing out at least nine assists in four of his last six starts. He will try to extend this solid run of form Tuesday against the Blazers.