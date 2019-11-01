Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Option picked up
The Kings exercised the fourth-year option on Fox's rookie contract, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This was expected, as Fox is a key piece of Sacramento's young core which also includes the likes of Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley (finger). Through five games this season, Fox is averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 30.6 minutes.
