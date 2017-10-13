Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out again Friday
Fox (back) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox continues to deal with a lower back contusion and will miss his second straight game as a result. It appears as though this is all precautionary, however, as there has been no indication that Fox will miss any time to start the regular season, but he'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
