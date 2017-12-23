Fox is expected to miss at least two weeks due to a partial tear in his right quad, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fox underwent an MRI Friday, which led to the the news of his upcoming absence. The rookie has already missed two of the Kings previous four games, and played just 18 minutes combined in the two he suited up for. He is expected to be reevaluated in two weeks. Frank Mason figures to benefit the most from Fox's absence.