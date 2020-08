Fox (shoulder) will sit out Thursday's game against the Lakers.

The Kings will go out with a whimper on Thursday, and Fox will miss a second straight game in the wake of being eliminated from playoff contention. Fox will finish his third NBA season with averages of 21.1 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 32.0 minutes per game.