Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out for Thursday's exhibition
Fox (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings end the preseason with a back-to-back matchup on Thursday and Friday, so Fox will be held out at least one of the games to avoid excessive strain on his bruised back. He's considered day-to-day and it's still unclear if he'll be given the green light to play in Friday's finale. That being said, Fox doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular season action.
