Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out Saturday vs. San Antonio
Fox (quad) did not go through practice Friday and is out for Saturday's contest against the Spurs, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox continues to work through a quad bruise which has sidelined him for two of the past three games. After Saturday's contest, he should be considered day-to-day. In the meantime, George Hill, Garrett Temple and Frank Mason are all candidates to see extra run.
