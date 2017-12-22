Fox (quad) did not go through practice Friday and is out for Saturday's contest against the Spurs, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fox continues to work through a quad bruise which has sidelined him for two of the past three games. After Saturday's contest, he should be considered day-to-day. In the meantime, George Hill, Garrett Temple and Frank Mason are all candidates to see extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories