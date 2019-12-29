Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out Saturday
Fox (back) won't play Saturday against the Suns, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Fox will be forced to sit out Saturday's game due to back spasms after exiting Thursday's game after just two minutes of action. Cory Joseph will get the start in his place.
