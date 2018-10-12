Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out sick Friday
Fox will not play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Trail Blazers due to a stomach illness, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Coach Dave Joeger will also be sidelined with an illness, so it appears something could be going around in the locker room. It should not impact Fox's status for Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz. The 2017 lottery pick will look to improve his efficiency in his second season in order to earn more minutes.
