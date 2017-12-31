Fox (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fox was given a doubtful designation coming into Sunday, so this was the expected move all along. He'll remain sidelined for a sixth straight contest, with his next opportunity to take the court coming on Tuesday against the Hornets. With Fox out, guys like Frank Mason, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic should all see added playing time.