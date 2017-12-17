Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out Sunday vs. Raptors
Fox (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox is dealing with a bruised quad that he suffered late last week and was given a doubtful designation coming into Sunday, so this latest updates comes as no surprise. He'll get the night off for additional rest and recovery, with his next shot to take the court coming on Tuesday against the 76ers. With Fox sidelined, George Hill should see the bulk of the work at point guard, while guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Frank Mason pick up more minutes in the backcourt as well.
