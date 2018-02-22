Fox (pink eye) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Fox came down with pink eye over the last few days and in an attempt to avoid spreading the illness, will get the night off Thursday. His next opportunity to take the court will come on Saturday against the Lakers, though he can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest for the time being. With Fox out, Frank Mason (heel) could see decent run in his first game back, while guys like Garrett Temple and Buddy Hield have the chance to see added run in the backcourt as well.