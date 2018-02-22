Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out Thursday vs. Thunder
Fox (pink eye) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
Fox came down with pink eye over the last few days and in an attempt to avoid spreading the illness, will get the night off Thursday. His next opportunity to take the court will come on Saturday against the Lakers, though he can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest for the time being. With Fox out, Frank Mason (heel) could see decent run in his first game back, while guys like Garrett Temple and Buddy Hield have the chance to see added run in the backcourt as well.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Expected to play in Rising Stars game•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Receives stitches after Wednesday's game•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Solid in rare victory•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team with 23 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team in assists on Friday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...