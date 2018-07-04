Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out Tuesday with sore Achilles
Fox is dealing with a sore left Achilles and will sit out Tuesday's summer league game against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox was dominant in his summer league debut Monday, tallying 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. However, it appears he also came out of that contest with a sore left Achilles and the Kings aren't going to take any chances with his health. Fox will get the night off Tuesday as a result and at this point, it's unclear if Sacramento will give Fox the green light to return Thursday against the Heat. Guys like Frank Mason, Marcus Foster and Allerik Freeman could see added minutes at point guard in Fox's place.
