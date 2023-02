Fox (wrist) is out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Tuesday will mark just the sixth game Fox has missed all season. It's an unfortunate time for him to suffer an injury, as he's been on a heater lately, averaging 34.4 points, 6.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in his past seven games. In his absence, more prominent roles should be in store for Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk and Matthew Dellavedova.