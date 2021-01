Fox won't return to Wednesday's game against the Bulls with right hamstring tightness, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 23-year-old exited late in the first quarter with the injury and had three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist. Cory Joseph and Tyrese Haliburton should handle point duties with Fox sidelined. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors until his status is updated.