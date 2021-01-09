Fox registered 23 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists, two steals, a rebound and a block across 25 minutes in Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Fox was questionable prior to the game due to a hamstring injury, but it's safe to say that didn't slow down Fox -- he paced the Kings in scoring while posting his sixth 20-point performance of the young season. The fourth-year point guard should remain one of Sacramento's go-to players on offense as long as he remains healthy, which seems to be the case going forward after showing no ill effects of the aforementioned hamstring problem.