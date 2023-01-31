Fox finished with 32 points (13-27 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 118-111 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Fox led the charge for the Kings, scoring a team-high 32 points, and adding a pair of steals. He has now recorded a total of 10 steals across the past five games, bringing some defensive upside to what is typically an offensive-heavy skillset. He is sitting just outside the top 50 for the season, a range he should be able to occupy without too much trouble ROS.