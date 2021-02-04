Fox delivered 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, two steals and a rebound across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

Fox ended a streak of two straight games with at least 30 points, but he also extended his run of 24 or more points to four contests. In fact, Fox has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight appearances, a span in which he's also averaged 8.8 assists per game. Those numbers make Fox the undisputed leader of Sacramento's offense, both as a scorer and as a playmaker.