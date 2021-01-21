Fox totaled 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-8 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in a loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Fox built upon his career-best 43-point effort his last time out with another big offensive performance Wednesday, registering his third highest scoring output of the campaign. He looked to be on track for an even bigger game after registering 17 first-half points, but fantasy managers who roster the fourth-year guard will no doubt be happy with his final scoring tally, especially given Fox's efficient shooting. The only drawbacks to the standout performance were Fox's six turnovers -- the most he has registered in a game this season -- and poor showing (3-of-8) from the charity stripe.