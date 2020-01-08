Fox posted 27 points (9-21 FG,1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during the Kings' 114-103 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

The second-year point guard's point tally comfortably paced the Kings for the night and served as Fox's third contribution of more than 20 points in his last four games. The 22-year-old was guilty of multiple turnovers for the third consecutive game in the process, but he helped make up for it by putting up over 20 shot attempts for the first time in the last seven games. The new calendar year has been good to Fox thus far, as he's averaging 23.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block in four games since ringing in 2020.