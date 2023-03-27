Fox (hamstring), who's officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, participated in the Kings' morning shootaround, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Fox was sidelined for Saturday's win over Utah due to a sore right hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's matchup. Before his absence, the lefty point guard appeared in nine straight games and averaged 23.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes during that stretch.