Fox (shoulder), who is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, participated in the Kings' morning shootaround, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Fox sat out Saturday against the Jazz due to a shoulder issue, but his participation in Monday's shootaround is encouraging for his status against Washington. The Kings will presumably monitor how he feels in the hours leading up to Monday's tipoff, but he'd provide a significant boost if he's available, as he's averaged 29.0 points, 7.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 34.2 minutes per game over six appearances in December.