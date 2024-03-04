Fox (knee) is officially listed as questionable but participated in the Kings' morning shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the Bulls, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Fox has missed back-to-back games and was downgraded from questionable to out despite participating in the team's morning shootaround ahead of each of those absences. However, the point guard appears to be trending in the right direction after logging a full practice Sunday, and the Kings have expressed optimism about his availability for Monday. Regardless, fantasy managers likely won't get official confirmation until closer to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff.