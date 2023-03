Fox (wrist), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, participated in the Kings' morning shootaround, Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Fox also fully participated in Thursday's practice and said afterward that he intends to play Friday against the Clippers. His presence at shootaround makes it increasingly likely that he'll be cleared to return from his one-game absence as long as he feels good following his recent activity.