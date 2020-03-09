Fox went for 28 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT) to go with four rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 118-113 loss to the Raptors.

Fox looks to have fully moved past the abdominal injury that forced him to miss a game in late February and left his status in question prior to several other contests. He's cleared 30 minutes in all but one of six outings, averaging 24.0 points and 5.8 assists over that stretch while hitting 50 percent of his attempts from the field and 90.7 percent of his free-throw attempts. He'll benefit from some added rest with the Kings being off the schedule until Wednesday against the Pelicans, but with Sacramento set to play only two games this week, Fox may not be the easy must-start option he's been all season.