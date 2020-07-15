Fox suffered a left ankle sprain at practice Wednesday and will be reevaluated in 7-to-10 days, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings have just over two weeks until the July 31 matchup with the Spurs, so the 22-year-old will be sidelined for a good chunk of the remaining prep time for the NBA restart. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and Fox's availability will be up in the air until he's reevaluated. Cory Joseph and Yogi Ferrell could see more run at the point if Fox is forced to miss any game action.