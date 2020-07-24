Fox (ankle) shared that he "plans to play" in the Kings' season re-opener against the Spurs July 31, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Fox was able to practice in full Friday, so everything is trending in the right direction. Fox also noted that he'd like to participate in at least one of the two remaining scrimmages, the first of which is Saturday against the Bucks.
