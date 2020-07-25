Fox (ankle) will play in Saturday's scrimmage against the Bucks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox has been nursing an ankle injury, but was still expecting to play in Friday's bubble opener against the Spurs. It appears his recovery is ahead of schedule, as the team feels good enough about his health to allow him to participate Saturday.
