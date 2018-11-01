Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Playing through back issue again
Fox (back) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup against Atlanta.
As expected, Fox will handle the point guard duties while nursing a minor back strain. He dealt with the issue Tuesday against Orlando but still managed to be on the court for 30 minutes and total 14 points along with five assists, two boards and two steals. It appears unlikely that he'll be facing a significant minutes restriction.
