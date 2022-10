Fox recorded 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 16 minutes in Monday's 105-75 exhibition win over the Lakers.

Fox's season was cut short by a hand injury back in March, but he appears to be well past it and ran with the starters in the preseason opener. Fox remains a constant amidst a slew of new arrivals, and he is once again poised to direct the offense at the point.