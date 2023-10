Fox recorded two points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 16 minutes of Sunday's 112-99 preseason loss to Toronto.

No one in Sacramento's starting lineup played more than 16 minutes, as the Kings are presumably ramping everyone up slowly for the regular season. One disappointing showing for Fox in the preseason is nothing to worry about as he looks to shake off the rust following a quiet offseason.