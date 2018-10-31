Fox tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over Orlando.

Fox was in some doubt heading into Tuesday's game with an apparent back injury suffered against the Heat. Despite the concern, he was able to take his place in the starting lineup and put up some decent numbers in doing so. Like many of the Kings players, Fox has had an impressive start to the season which has translated into four straight victories. He will now get a night off before the team travels to Atlanta to face the Hawks in what is another favorable matchup for the sophomore.