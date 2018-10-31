Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Plays 30 minutes despite injury concern
Fox tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over Orlando.
Fox was in some doubt heading into Tuesday's game with an apparent back injury suffered against the Heat. Despite the concern, he was able to take his place in the starting lineup and put up some decent numbers in doing so. Like many of the Kings players, Fox has had an impressive start to the season which has translated into four straight victories. He will now get a night off before the team travels to Atlanta to face the Hawks in what is another favorable matchup for the sophomore.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...