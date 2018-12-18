Fox finished with just one rebound in six minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to Minnesota.

Fox was basically given the night off Monday after the team fell behind by double digits inside the first few minutes. He and a number of the starters did not make it back onto the court after the first period in what was a bitter blow for owners. It is a tough one to take but he will likely be much better Wednesday against the Thunder.

