Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Plays just six minutes Monday
Fox finished with just one rebound in six minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to Minnesota.
Fox was basically given the night off Monday after the team fell behind by double digits inside the first few minutes. He and a number of the starters did not make it back onto the court after the first period in what was a bitter blow for owners. It is a tough one to take but he will likely be much better Wednesday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Another big night against Mavs•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up 25 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 25 points in Monday's win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Records double-double 29 minutes•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hands out seven assists in blowout•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Produces 15 points Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...