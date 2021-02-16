Fox scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 136-125 loss to the Nets.

It's the first time in his last nine games Fox hasn't reached 20 points. The 23-year-old has found another gear over the last month, averaging 27.7 points, 8.4 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.2 steals through his last 13 contests, and while the lineup around him remains in flux as Kings coach Luke Walton tries to find a winning combination, Fox's fantasy value is at an all-time high.