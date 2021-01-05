Fox registered 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in a loss to Golden State on Monday.

Fox fell below the 20-point mark for only the second time this season, but he still tied for the team lead with 18 points in a game during which Sacramento made only 37.8 percent of its attempts from the field. Fox also paced the Kings with seven assists and three steals, salvaging a respectable fantasy performance in spite of a blowout loss. The fourth-year point guard leads Sacramento with per-game averages of 20.6 points, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals on the season.