Fox had 31 points (13-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over San Antonio.

Fox had it going from start to finish Wednesday, going 7-of-10 from the field for 15 points in the first half before pouring in another 16 over the final two quarters on 6-of-13 shooting. The point guard also dished out a game-high 10 assists in the contest while trailing only Domantas Sabonis for the game high in scoring with 31 points. It was Fox's seventh double-double of the season and he's now broken the 30-point mark in back-to-back contests.