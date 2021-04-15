Fox finished Wednesday's loss to Washington with 33 points (13-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, six steals and a blocked shot across 40 minutes.

Fox couldn't prevent Sacramento from taking the loss, but he didn't disappoint fantasy managers who roster him with another big performance. His six steals tied a career high, and he logged his third straight game of 30-plus points. Over his past six contests, Fox is averaging 31.2 points, 7.0 dimes, 5.2 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.3 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field.