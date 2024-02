Fox closed with 27 points (13-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 121-110 loss to the Heat.

Fox continues to play at a high level and logged a full game despite a hard-fought win over the Clippers the previous evening. A victory against one of the league's best teams had to be taxing physically and emotionally, and the team ran out of gas late in the contest despite a valiant effort from the Kings' first unit.