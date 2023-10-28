Fox closed Friday's 122-114 loss to the Warriors with 39 points (14-28 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes.

Fox went wild with 22 fourth-quarter points as Sacramento tried to rally down the stretch, though the effort ultimately fell short. The point guard's final line was a vast improvement over his performance in the season-opener versus Utah, when he shot just 6-for-18 from the field and missed six of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. Fox shot a career-high 51.2 percent from the field over 73 games last season, so Friday's performance was a good reminder of his ability to contribute as a high-volume scorer without being a field-goal percentage drain.