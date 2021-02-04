Fox delivered 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, two steals and a rebound across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Celtics.

Fox was unable to keep his streak of 30-point games going, but he at least managed to come away with his second double-double in a row. The point guard has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight appearances while also averaging 8.8 assists over that span. Those numbers make Fox the undisputed leader of Sacramento's offense, both as a scorer and as a playmaker.