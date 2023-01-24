Fox registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 133-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Fox fell well below his season scoring average Monday, but he compensated by shooting an efficient 7-for-14 from the field while making an impact in other areas. Most notably, the point guard tied his season high with four thefts and added 10 assists to notch his seventh double-double of the campaign. Fox snapped a six-game streak of scoring at least 24 points, but the double-double was his first since Dec. 30.