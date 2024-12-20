Fox had 26 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-100 loss to the Lakers.

There's little reason to blame Fox for the defeat, as he was vey effective on both sides of the ball while turning in another excellent line. Fox is on pace to produce the best season of his career, as he's currently besting previous season averages in rebounds, assists and field goal percentage. His only drop-off is his proficiency from downtown, where he's only converting at a 32.6 percent clip.