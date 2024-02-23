Fox amassed 28 points (12-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-122 victory over San Antonio.

Fox's shoulder injury showed no ill effects during Thursday's win as the Kings' floor general picked up where he left off after two excellent games before the break. Prior to his 40-point explosion against the Suns last week, Fox was toiling through a horrible slump where he averaged only 15.3 points and 5.8 assists over a four-game stretch, but he came back to life with big numbers against Denver and Phoenix. Fox will have the night off before meeting the Clippers on the road Sunday, giving his shoulder a chance to rest.