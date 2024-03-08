Fox registered a game-high 33 points (14-32 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 35 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 131-129 victory over San Antonio.

The 26-year-old guard led all scorers on the night as he continues to see massive volume. Fox has attempted a whopping 32 shots in back-to-back contests, and his 21.1 FG attempts per game is second in the league, behind only Luka Doncic's 23.8 per game. He's been efficient of late, too -- over his last eight games, Fox is averaging 31.9 points, 6.9 assists, 5.8 boards, 2.4 steals and 1.9 threes while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor.