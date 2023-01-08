Fox racked up 34 points (11-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-14 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 loss to the Lakers.

Fox did all he could to notch a victory, and he even had a shot to be the hero with a half-court shot at the buzzer that almost went in to win the game. The guard continues to be one of the most productive guards in the league, and despite single-digit assist totals for four straight games, he's posted 30-plus points in three of his last six contests.