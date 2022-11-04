Fox (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice session, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox sustained a knee injury Monday against the Hornets and underwent an MRI that revealed a bone bruise. Although he isn't dealing with any structural damage, he was sidelined for Wednesday's game against Miami. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's matchup against the Magic, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.

