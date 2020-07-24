Fox (ankle) went through a full practice Friday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This is great news for the Kings, as it looks like Fox could play as soon as Saturday's scrimmage against the Bucks. Coach Luke Walton noted the team will be "smart about it," so we may learn more on gameday.
