Fox (back) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fox missed the last few games of the preseason while nursing a bruised lower back, but he was never considered to be in danger of missing any regular season action. His availability for a full practice Sunday indicates he should be good to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, though continue to monitor his status up until tip-off just to be safe. The fifth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft should have a sizable role right away, though the presence of George Hill certainly hurts his upside and he could cut into Fox's playing time during the early portion of the season.