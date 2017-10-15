Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Practices Sunday
Fox (back) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox missed the last few games of the preseason while nursing a bruised lower back, but he was never considered to be in danger of missing any regular season action. His availability for a full practice Sunday indicates he should be good to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, though continue to monitor his status up until tip-off just to be safe. The fifth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft should have a sizable role right away, though the presence of George Hill certainly hurts his upside and he could cut into Fox's playing time during the early portion of the season.
