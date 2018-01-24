Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Precautionary MRI returns negative
Fox (abdomen) underwent a precautionary MRI on Wednesday, which returned negative, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports. He is day-to-day.
Fox left Tuesday's game against the Magic due to abdominal tightness, which prompted Garrett Temple to see extra run. More word on Fox's status should arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround. But, if he's ultimately ruled out for the game against Miami, George Hill and Garrett Temple are the two main candidates to see extra run at point guard. Buddy Hield could see more run in the backcourt as well.
