Fox (back) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Fox was held out of Friday's game against the Magic with a back injury, but the ailment clearly wasn't anything overly serious considering the rookie will likely be back in the lineup Sunday. Look for him to reclaim his spot in the starting five right away, which should send Frank Mason back to the bench. Fox doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions, so fantasy owners can fire him up in lineups with confidence.